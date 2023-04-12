This is the second pub to be supported in diversifying its services as part of a new two-year programme for Wales from Pub is The Hub in partnership with The Prince’s Countryside Fund. Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub has been given to buy raised beds, create a sensory garden and improve pathways to make the garden more accessible. Volunteers from the village gave over 70 hours of their time to help develop the community garden and get it ready for spring.