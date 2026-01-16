A Crown Court date has been set for a Llanybydder man who appeared in magistrates’ court charged with assault at a pub in the town.

Callum Piggott, of 9 Cysgod y Cwm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.

The 23-year-old is charged with assaulting Alan Davies occasioning him actual bodily harm at Tanygraig Inn in Llanybydder on 8 March last year.

Piggott did not enter a plea to the charge at the hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case, and Piggott is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 February.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date, including conditions not to enter Tanygraig Inn.