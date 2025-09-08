One of Wales' most popular musicals will be performed in an epic one-off open air theatrical event in the heart of Llanidloes this Sunday.
Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid is a Welsh language musical set against the backdrop of the Llanidloes Chartist uprising of 1839, which will be performed on 14 September at 7pm by a 100-strong cast of people from all parts of Mid Wales.
Ahead of the open-air show, roads will be closed, and a stage will be set outside the Old Market Hall and Town Hall, near to the Trewythen Arms where three of the Chartist ringleaders were imprisoned.
Llanidloes Town Council is hosting the event, which they hope will bring hundreds of people to the area and support local businesses.
