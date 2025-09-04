Pwllheli RNLI held its annual charity raft race on Bank Holiday Sunday, raising hundreds of pounds to support the charity’s lifesaving work.
Crowds gathered along the harbour to enjoy the fun-filled spectacle and support the charity that saves lives at sea.
Several teams entered the event with home-built rafts, some decorated with impressive creativity and flair. The friendly competition brought plenty of laughter and entertainment, while reminding everyone of the serious purpose behind the day – raising vital funds for Pwllheli RNLI.
The station’s D-class inshore lifeboat the Robert J. Wright was on hand throughout the event, accompanied by several safety craft crewed by local maritime volunteers to ensure everyone could enjoy the day safely. Members of Abersoch Coastguard team also joined along the quayside, reinforcing the vital message of water safety.
Funds raised from the raft race will go directly towards the RNLI’s lifesaving work. The charity relies on public support, with 90 per cent of its income coming from donations and legacies, and the remaining 10 per cent from trading and investments.
Alison Hayes, Chair of Pwllheli RNLI Fundraisers, said:
“The raft race is always a highlight of our fundraising calendar, and this year’s event was no exception.
“We are so grateful to the teams who built and decorated their rafts with such enthusiasm, and to everyone who came along to cheer them on.
“Every pound raised helps keep our crews trained, equipped and ready to launch at a moment’s notice – we simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support of our community and fundraising volunteers.”
Pwllheli RNLI would like to thank all the participants, volunteers, and supporters who made the day a resounding success.
