MACHYNLLETH'S fixers have got back to work with the reopening of the town's Repair Café.
Menders and users gathered at the Taj Mahal Community Hub on Saturday, 11 November for the return of Machynlleth Repair Café.
The Repair Café will pop up again on Saturday 25 November in the same place.
People are invited to bring in broken things between 11.00am and 2.30pm.
Skilled volunteers will either mend them, provide advice, or show they are not repairable.
Repair Cafes build community, share skills, and keep things out of landfill. While the service is free, it’s people’s voluntary donations that cover the costs.
Machynlleth Repair Café now works under the umbrella of Repair Café Wales.
It would welcome more volunteers, whether to fix things, help with the organisation, or make tea!