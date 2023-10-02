The Llyn Tegid Reservoir Safety Improvements Project in Bala has won the Alun Griffiths Award for Community Engagement at the ICE Wales Cymru Civil Engineering Awards 2023.
Work took place to enable Llyn Tegid to withstand extreme weather events and provide protection to more than 800 properties. Funded by Welsh Government, the project demonstrates standards of excellence in engagement with the local community with an emphasis on social, economic and ecological matters to ensure future sustainability and wellbeing.
William Hughes Civil Engineering, Binnies, Arcadis, Ground Control and Dams and Reservoirs Ltd strengthening the lake’s embankments with more than 13,000 tonnes of rock protection, improved footpaths, added new seating areas, restored five hectares of restored natural habitats and added new areas of wildflower meadows.
ICE Wales Cymru director Keith Jones said: “Not only has this scheme protected and enhanced the environment but it has also involved the community, ensuring a bright future for residents and the economy. It is an excellent example of the role civil engineering plays in our lives.”
Natural Resources Wales chief executive Clare Pillman said: “The impacts of flooding can be devastating and long lasting. As climate change brings more frequent extreme weather events, work to strengthen the lake’s embankments will help reduce the flood risk to the town of Bala. This is an example of the standard of work taking place to help provide a range of benefits to communities across Wales.
“Local people played a key role in shaping the project and their input, particularly concerning the environmental and recreation opportunities, was implemented alongside the work. I would like to thank our staff, partners and local communities for helping us deliver this project which forms part of our wider work to ensure Wales is resilient to the impacts of climate change.”