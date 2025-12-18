Barmouth Beach has been named the best Christmassy walk in the UK!
Analysing TripAdvisor ratings, festive mentions in TripAdvisor reviews, average snowfall in December and the distance to the closest cosy pub, the team at GO Outdoors have highlighted the best places for a festive walk.
Barmouth Beach scored 9.09 out of 10, with 29 per cent of reviews highlighting festive elements. With a seafront path, it’s a great spot for both family outings and peaceful solo walks. December can bring occasional light snowfall, and with a pub only 0.2 miles away, there’s a convenient spot to warm up after your walk.
Glastonbury Tor takes second place with 8.46 out of 10, and Bournemouth Beach third with 8.04 out of 10.
Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors, comments: “A Christmas walk is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors during the colder months, and the UK offers plenty of festive destinations to explore. Whether you're heading to Somerset or Edinburgh, a little preparation can make your outing even more enjoyable.
“Plan your route well in advance and make sure it’s suitable for everyone taking part. With the colder weather, it’s best to choose paths you’re confident with, as this will make it easier for you to relax and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
“Dressing in warm, breathable layers with an insulated coat will help you stay comfortable, and supportive footwear is essential for any slippery or uneven terrain. If temperatures are set to drop particularly low, a hat and gloves can make a big difference to how long you’re able to stay outside comfortably.
“Finally, on the day of your walk, be sure to check the latest weather forecast before heading out, and be ready to change your plans if conditions take a turn. Staying flexible will help ensure a more enjoyable Christmas outing!”
