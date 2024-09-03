RESIDENTS have been having their say on plans for new sea defences along Aberystwyth's promenade.
A public exhibition is on show today (Tuesday) until 5pm at the Bandstand where yet to be costed plans for the promenade include a 100 metre rock breakwater off north beach and a number of rock groynes dotted along the seafront.
The plans also hint at developing the former paddling pool and removing the wooden jetty on north beach.
The plans would also lead to an increase in the size of the northern beach by importing sand.
AtkinsRealis has been working alongside Ceredigion County Council to develop coastal defence structures that will alleviate the coastal flooding problems along the Aberystwyth seafront, protecting an estimated 460 properties in the town.
Reacting to the plans, Brian Davies, who lives close to the promenade, was relatively happy with the proposed plans.
"I'm quite satisfied with what they've planned for the future. There's nothing impressive in terms of the south beach.
"There is very little change there. A wall half a meter high in front of the houses. That won't interfere at all."
While accepting that steps must be taken, Medi James was critical of the car rally that took place in Aberystwyth over the weekend, arguing that it is necessary to get to the root of the climate crisis.
"Something has to be done," she said.
"But having said that, I'm a believer that nature is stronger than man, and that we have to think about our carbon emissions. Nature will be supreme in the end."
Rhodri Llwyd, from Ceredigion County Council said the promenade will be visually different following the work, but that the council is trying to avoid work on the promenade itself as people enjoy it as it is.
Deputy Mayor of Aberystwyth Town Council, Emlyn Jones, said: "The prom and the coast of Aberystwyth belong to everyone.
"It's important to so many people and to the residents of the town so I believe everyone will have their own opinion and I believe it's important that people put it forward.
"There were figures being discussed this morning, between 15 and 20 (million pounds) - around that - which will of course change due to inflation and so on.
"So what will be the true cost, we don't know, so he will certainly have to be part of negotiations as things move forward."
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “According to data, it is predicted that 460 properties will be at risk of flooding in 100 years if nothing is done.
"After researching the effectiveness of different coastal protection options, the company AtkinsRealis is seeking the public's opinion on the proposed plan as the modeling work confirms that it meets the requirements in terms of protection from flooding now and in the future. Our aim is to provide a sustainable plan to meet the needs of future generations so make sure you have your say in this consultation period."
If given the green light, it is hoped work can begin in 2026.
The plans will be on display at the Bandstand until 5pm on Tuesday and the consultation will be open for responses until 8 October.