Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.
Wales’s ancient monuments, castles and listed buildings are increasingly at risk from a range of unlawful activities collectively known as heritage crime.
It is a criminal offence to damage or destroy a scheduled monument or use metal detectors on protected sites without consent. These crimes not only damage irreplaceable heritage but also affect local communities, tourism and the economy.
Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: “Heritage crime is more than vandalism — it’s a loss of our history.
“But reporting it can help protect Wales’s past for future generations so I would urge the public to be watchful.”
Since the beginning of the year, Cadw custodians at several sites have had to report incidents of criminal damage to the police which have, in some cases, resulted in sites being partially closed to the public and additional expense and planned conservation work being postponed to prioritise repairs.
