Step into A Brief History of Difference, a show celebrating difference and belonging, at Small World Theatre, Cardigan on Friday 19 September (8pm).
Join DAR, a queer, neurodivergent, curious, middle-aged Talking Heads fanatic, for an exploration of tricky questions about difference, identity, positioning, labelling, and belonging as Das Clarks present their show, A Brief History of Difference.
Being different is a complicated business. It can be exciting, distressing, temporary, permanent, liberating, dangerous, painful, or a cause for celebration.
A Brief History of Difference is an interactive theatre piece that explores these themes through conversation, knowledge sharing, questioning, personal narrative, and performance.
DAR, a former social worker, and researcher, entered the arts at 50. Now, at 55, is a writer and performer with the South Wales collective Das Clarks. For A Brief History of Difference, DAR collaborates with Director/Choreographer Jo Fong and Illustrator/Community Artist Becky Davies.
DAR said: “I have no training or background in the arts. I didn’t meet an artist until I was in my 40s, never mind work with one. The place I stand at this precise moment is unexpected, fantastic, and preposterous. How did I get here? I think it’s the consequence of a messy entanglement of loads of things, the fact that life is wonderful, terrible, and absurd, and that everything connects. So why not me? As long as I don’t look down and don’t overthink it, the fact I’m here, now, makes perfect sense.”
A Brief History of Difference is a co-production between Das Clarks and The Riverfront, Newport, supported by Arts Council of Wales/Wales Arts International through the Wales in Edinburgh Fund.
A Brief History of Difference is for anyone who considers themself a person of difference and anyone who wonders what it would be like to be or live differently.
Recommended for ages 14+.
