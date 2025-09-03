DAR said: “I have no training or background in the arts. I didn’t meet an artist until I was in my 40s, never mind work with one. The place I stand at this precise moment is unexpected, fantastic, and preposterous. How did I get here? I think it’s the consequence of a messy entanglement of loads of things, the fact that life is wonderful, terrible, and absurd, and that everything connects. So why not me? As long as I don’t look down and don’t overthink it, the fact I’m here, now, makes perfect sense.”