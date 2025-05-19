Powys’ longest-serving councillor received a standing ovation at his last full council meeting.
Councillor Gareth Morgan has announced his retirement after 52 years of service last week.
He was first elected in 1970 to Montgomery County Council, before representing Llanidloes on Powys County Council since the council's formation in 1973.
Announcing his decision at his last full council meeting on Thursday 15 May, Cllr Morgan was given a standing ovation by fellow council members, marking the end of over five decades dedicated to public service.
At the meeting, the former solicitor said: “It has been a wonderful experience being a member of this council from the start in 1973.
“Throughout the years that I have been a member, it’s been such a privilege to be among so many friends.
“There is a wonderful atmosphere in this chamber, please do your best to preserve it.
“We’ve all got differences – we can argue in the chamber but when we leave it, we must forget those and we must be friends.
“This is the way we deliver policies and have the most beneficial effect on the people we represent.”
In recognition of his service, Cllr Morgan was presented with a gift by outgoing Chair Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson on behalf of himself, fellow county councillors and council staff.
Paying tribute to Cllr Morgan during the full council meeting, outgoing Chairman Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson said: “We really appreciate the work that you’ve done here at Powys County Council over a long period of time – it has been an incredible service that you have given.”
Cllr Morgan sat as mayor three times during his term, also serving as Chair of Council between 1999 and 2000.
He became Board Member for Arts and Culture at the Board’s inception from 2002 to 2008.