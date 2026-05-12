Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has given his backing to Machynlleth’s bid to be named UK Town of Culture.
The iconic rocker has a long connection with the area, where he and Jimmy Page created the backbone of the mind-altering Led Zeppelin III and the spine of 'Stairway to Heaven'.
Robert Plant said he is pleased to add his support to the Machynlleth bid to be named UK Town of Culture.
Rival towns are anticipating the shortlist announcement from Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy very soon.
If successful, Machynlleth would be the first Welsh town or city to receive a culture accolade from the UK Government.
The town at the foothills of Eryri and in the UNESCO-designated Dyfi Biosphere is expected to be a strong contender. More than a quarter of the population has been involved in the bid so far.
It hosts the UK’s premier Comedy Festival and the acclaimed Machynlleth Festival of Welsh arts and was the ancient capital of Wales.
Plant and Page often stayed off-grid in the hills surrounding Machynlleth at Bron-yr-Aur, where they drew inspiration for their music and even features as the title of one of their songs on Led Zeppelin III, Bron-y-Aur Stomp.
In recent years Plant has been an active member of the Owain Glyndŵr Society championing the significance Owain Glyndŵr had in aligning the princedoms of north and south Wales in the 15th century.
Speaking on the culture bid, Heledd Wyn, Machynlleth’s Museum of Modern Art director and bid contributor, said the award would highlight the town’s unique role as a meeting point for “waters, peoples and ideas” for millennia - the Romans having forded the town 2,000 years ago.
She added: "Machynlleth, the ancient capital of Wales, is a place where history, creativity, and community converge.
“Our collaborative bid for UK Town of Culture 2028 reflects the town’s enduring spirit of participation, innovation, and cultural exchange.
“We are excited to share our vision for a year-long celebration that will engage our community, our region, and visitors from across the UK and beyond."
Home to Brythonic-speaking communities and granted a royal charter in 1291 as a market town, seven centuries later, Machynlleth has endured as a thriving cultural crossroads.
This inaugural UK Town of Culture competition, run by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, celebrates towns across the country that demonstrate a strong commitment to arts, culture, and community engagement.
The new initiative aims to recognise places where creativity thrives, local heritage is celebrated, and cultural events bring people together, boosting both social cohesion and economic development.
As the first-ever competition of its kind in the UK, the competition is likely to be fierce.
If successful, Machynlleth would be given a bid development grant of £60,000 to work on a full application.
The successful town will receive £3,000,000 to deliver a six-month-long programme of cultural activities that showcase their unique identity, inspire local participation, and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Two runner-up towns will also receive £250,000 each to deliver elements of their bid.
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