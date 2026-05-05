A well-known community owned shop and café situated between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth is getting ready to hold its annual Pollinator Festival.
Cletwr at Tre’r Ddȏl will hold the popular festival on Sunday, 17 May.
Visitors to Cletwr can enjoy the garden, which has Welsh Government Bee Friendly status, awarded because of its success in attracting insects that pollinate plants.
This ensures the future of more plants and flowers at Cletwr and in the surrounding area.
The festival is free and open to everyone.
Demonstrations and activities are planned from 10am until 4pm.
Insects visit Cletwr at all times, including during the night. The day begins by looking at the moths that have been caught overnight before they are let go later.
To find out more about insects, bees and butterflies there will be a chance to talk to someone from the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and to Paul Taylor, the Ceredigion County Butterfly Recorder. There will also be a bee observation hide where bees can be seen going about their daily business.
All the activities are suitable for families, and some will be especially fun for younger people, such as face painting and decorating pieces of slate with flowers, butterflies and insects.
Older people may want to try the luck dip or buy a plant from the Cletwr stall.
The café will be serving special honey flavoured cakes, and the shop will have honey related goods on sale. A star attraction is the raffle for a hamper full of honey goodies.
Cletwr invites you to come along on 17 May, or to drop in at any time to explore the garden and its many different areas, including the wildflower patch, the pollinator friendly flower beds, scented herbs, the rockery, lots of fruiting plants and even a bug hotel.
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