Richard’s talk ended with references to some famous court cases: the murder of Hannah Davies of Pencarreg, and that of Jane Lewis by two Irishmen – Murphy and Sullivan; the case of David Davies (Dai’r Cantwr), one of the leaders of the Rebecca Riots who was transported to Australia, and that of Sarah Jacobs, the 13-year-old ‘Welsh fasting girl’ whose parents had been convicted of manslaughter for neglect, and sentenced to hard labour.