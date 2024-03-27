Girls Cracker and Pretzel have settled in really well to the centre's small animals unit and have grown in confidence over time showing staff and volunteers their lovable personalities. The girls love to explore their surroundings and are both inquisitive and playful. They can be very social and enjoy a fuss, especially when there's treats and food offered to them! They are estimated to be around three to six months old and have lived together most of their lives so we are looking to rehome them together.