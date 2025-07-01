Curbs on the use of second homes and holiday lets in Eryri will provide “more control” over the area’s housing stock, planning bosses say.
An Article 4 Direction came into force in Eryri National Park on 1 June, removing permitted rights over the change of use of main homes to second or short term holiday lets, and certain mixed uses.
It also removed permitted rights over the change of use from second homes to short term holiday lets, and vice versa.
At a meeting on 25 June, the park’s planning and access committee approved recommendations over its Draft Supplementary Planning Guidance [SPG], managing the use of dwellings as holiday homes.
The SPG was needed to identify a threshold figure for the percentages of permitted properties, to be reviewed annually, provide guidance for those submitting planning applications, and help planning officers and park authority members determine applications relating to the change of use of main and second homes and holiday lets.
A figure of 15 per cent was considered “appropriate” as a threshold figure limiting the number of holiday/second homes in specific areas.
In Eryri, the level currently stands at 17.4 per cent for the whole park. However, 15 per cent for individual areas was said to “reflect policy frameworks” used by other authorities.
Data showed the percentage of second homes and short term lets per community council areas.
The highest was in Aberdyfi, where 45 per cent of homes were second homes or holiday lets.
Beddgelert is 34.4 per cent, Llanfair; 28.4, Pennal; 20.6, Arthog; 19.9, Llanbedr 18.9, Talsarnau; 18, Barmouth, 17.9, Llanelltyd and Harlech, 16.5.
Bala was among the lowest at 4.9.
Cllr Edgar Owen asked: “So, in Bala, where it’s about 4 per cent – does that mean they can build more holiday homes?
“Iif we build 100 affordable homes, in addition to what’s there, does that mean they can build 15 holiday homes as well?
“The number for the park as a whole is 18 per cent so we should stop now, shouldn’t we?”
Planning officer Geraint Evans said: “It is important to remember the guidance recommends with new homes, if they aren’t affordable, there should be a requirement set on them so they can’t be used as second homes or holiday lets.
“If there were 100 homes in Bala, the percentage would go down, because they would not be able to be used as new holiday lets. The percentage in total would reduce.”
Cllr Elwyn Jones queried the rise and fall of figures, asking if there would be a review.
Director of Planning and Partnerships Keira Sweenie said a review in a year would be “very sensible”, adding: “Whatever percentage we agree today, nobody knows what the impact of the guidance will be.
“What is important is we are in a better situation than before Article 4, because, at least now we have some level of control.
“There are areas where the numbers will go up and down, depending on trends and people’s needs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.