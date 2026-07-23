A consultation has opened on a new law to guarantee that the needs of rural communities in Wales are considered in decision-making, while rural councils call for more “innovative solutions that help communities thrive.”
The new proposals from the Welsh Government would require Ministers, as well as local authorities, health boards and other public authorities, to “consider rural needs from the outset when designing policies and delivering services.”
Meeting at the Royal Welsh Show, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, and Northern Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir discussed what can be learned from nearly a decade of the Rural Needs Act, which has been in force in Northern Ireland since 2017.
Speaking from the showground, the Minister said: “People living in rural Wales know what works for their individual communities, and we are taking action to ensure that their voices are heard.
“This new law would ensure that when important decisions are made, the needs of rural communities are considered, not as an afterthought, but at the forefront of decision-making.”
Welsh councils leaders also formally introduced the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) Rural Manifesto to the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning at the Royal Welsh show.
Councils said that the Welsh Government’s focus on rural communities, local government, housing and planning, connectivity, regeneration, agriculture, food production, climate resilience and the Welsh language provides important common ground for action.
They also stressed that rural Wales “should be a cross-government responsibility, with every portfolio having a stake in the future of rural communities.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, Ceredigion County Council leader and WLGA Rural Forum Joint Chair, said: “The needs of rural communities are different from those of more urban places, and no two rural communities are exactly the same.
“That is why the principle of subsidiarity matters: decisions should be made as close as possible to the communities they affect.
“Councils have the local knowledge to understand what works in their areas, including understanding the shape of local services and infrastructure, in addition to knowing the strengths of local economies, culture and community language.
“Giving councils the tools, flexibility and fair funding they need is the best way to turn national ambition into local solutions that help rural communities thrive.”
Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, WLGA Rural Forum Joint Chair, said: “The WLGA’s Rural Manifesto is a practical agenda for partnership: a Rural Development Plan, stronger rural proofing, and investment in the services, connectivity and opportunities rural communities need to thrive.”
Siân Gwenllian, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said: "Rural communities are at the heart of Wales' future, and I am delighted to have met with council leaders at the Royal Welsh Show to discuss their Rural Manifesto and the shared ambitions we have for rural Wales.
"Local government is an essential partner in delivering the change that rural communities need.
Councils bring irreplaceable local knowledge, and it is right that decisions affecting communities are made as close to those communities as possible.”
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