Many will have passed the Forestry Hub without knowing it’s there - overlooked by Machynlleth train station, the shared office space looks across the river and rolling hills of the Dyfi Valley.
This hidden gem doesn’t just boast vaulted ceilings, skylights and near-360 views; it’s also now celebrating 10-years of life, and is looking for more members.
What started in 2016 as a space for collaboration between the many environmentally focused organisations that sit in this part of Wales has expanded into an oasis for the remote worker, embracing work-from-homers from any profession who want a shared working space.
Development officer Elizabeth Mutch said: “We’re a small rural community, so meeting like-minded people can be difficult.
“We have the whole gamut of independent, environmental and creative professionals.
“For people working from home, we offer desks in a lovely open-plan office alongside others who are often willing to share information or share a lunch.
“Some really successful partnerships have come out of the hub, and that’s part of its appeal; it's an opportunity to collaborate and add value.
“We’re now celebrating the hub and widening it out to others who would like to join us in a range of tenancy options.”
Award-winning app developer Pete Stewart has been at the hub for years. He said: “The Forestry Hub is an amazing community of local workers.
“There is nothing else like this for making good organisational connections within a beautiful space. It's so important to have here in Machynlleth.”
The dog-friendly, eco-friendly timber building includes a large kitchen, shower room, accessible toilet, and meeting rooms available for hire.
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