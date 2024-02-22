Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Mundane matters will not be enough to keep you happy. Any offer that comes your way to take you away from your usual routines will get your immediate consideration. If this might disappoint someone or disrupt other arrangements, ask yourself what the long-term consequences of this might be. Consider the likely impact of any impulsive actions.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
People are leaning heavily on you because you have always been there for them when they have needed you. A senior colleague is expecting a lot from you and you are starting to resent this. You will get on with it and you will cope as well as always but you’re starting to realise you are making a rod for your own back by being over-accommodating in the workplace. Don’t be afraid to reduce commitments.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A friend is being diplomatic but their comments will start you thinking about a relationship you have been neglecting. You might feel guilty because you hadn’t noticed how thoughtless you have been and you will be determined to do something to make up for it. On the other hand, if you are growing bored with a relationship, then some straight talking could mean you remain friends.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
There is no way anyone can say you have not been very obliging when recently you have gone out of your way to please your family and other loved ones. You are ready now to insist on getting your own way at least in some matters, and why not? It’s about time some people gave a little when recently they have been demanding a lot from you. Tap into your creative potential on the weekend.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You aren’t going to get anywhere very quickly whenever you are out and about. Everyone and anyone who knows you will want to stop and gossip. In the workplace, limit yourself according to the pace of those around you. Are you single? Someone new will enter your life and turn your world upside down. You might wonder whether you have at last found a soul-mate. Go easy here.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Your partner or a close relative will decide they don’t want to go ahead with plans they’ve recently been talking about. You won’t ask why. This is something you were never keen on in the first place so instead, you will be saying a silent prayer of thanks to whomever was responsible for making them see the light. A youngster in the family will be dabbling in art, give all the praise you can as they will appreciate it.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
There’s a degree of concern about the health of someone you live or work with. They may be reluctant to make an appointment with their doctor or find a dentist although you aren’t the only one who feels this is needed. They may not be entirely happy about it but you might decide to take things into your own hands, to make sure they get the help they need. For a while you won’t be someone’s favourite.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Conversations will get you thinking about a project you want to get started on. You will be devising ways to go about this now. A friend or workmate who showed little interest in this idea in the past will suddenly be keen to join you. There is likely to be something in this for them but this won’t really matter as you respect their talents. On the weekend you will be drawn into an exciting contest.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You’re normally full of high spirits but there is something getting you down. It will be the pressure of some heavy responsibilities that are starting to make you feel restricted. In addition to this, any happiness you have been feeling will be dulled by the arrival of a few bills. These will relate to some recent extravagance that you now have regrets about. It’s no use crying over spilt milk.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You have some practical ideas. Others who appreciate your logical way of looking at things will be receptive to your suggestions. Now could be as good a time as any to put new plans into action. Just be sure an impatient friend isn’t allowed to cut corners. You don’t want to jeopardise your reputation for being reliable. If you remain in charge, you will soon be on the road to success.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Friction in a close relationship is starting to get you down. You don’t usually get so wound up when other people take an opposing view but currently you feel as if every word from someone’s lips has a deeper meaning. Emotionally you’re tense and volatile and because of this you have to work hard to stay in control of your reactions. Keep your thoughts to yourself so you won’t lie awake at night.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You want to please people but there should be a limit to what you do for others. A fun loving friend will try to persuade you into doing something you will regret in time to come, so go easy. Are you single? You could meet with romance in an unusual situation with all the makings of an exciting relationship. Just guard against the possibility of falling in love with the idea of being in love.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min,18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.