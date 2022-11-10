Safety concern after cars end up on parade route

By Chris Betteley   |   Reporter   |
Wednesday 16th November 2022 7:30 am
@ChrisABetteley
[email protected]
Share
Onlookers had to stop cars that made their way onto the route of Aberystwyth’s Remembrance Sunday Parade ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Concerns have been raised over safety after onlookers who turned out to pay their respects during the Remembrance Sunday parade in Aberystwyth found themselves having to stop and pull over cars which made their way on to the route while the procession was ongoing, the Cambrian News has been told.

One witness said there was “absolutely no one stopping the traffic proceeding down Great Darkgate Street or along Pier Street” as the parade went on, leaving the cars to potentially “run headlong into the unprotected marchers.”

He said that “concerned onlookers” managed to stop seven cars, “but some cars still pressed on.”

Several cars that were convinced to stop parked on double yellows on North Parade, while “several more had to reverse back up Terrace Road in the chaos.”

The parade is usually headed by a police car, although that was not the case this year.

Onlookers had to stop cars that made their way onto the route of Aberystwyth’s Remembrance Sunday Parade ()

The witness said that the parade took the “long-established and well-known route” through the town for the parade – from the former Town Hall to the War Memorial.

“While the marchers of all ages did their bit; those responsible left them exposed to unchecked head on moving traffic,” he said.

“There were no barriers, no one stopping traffic at key points, and the limited police presence did nothing constructive and of value to alleviate the danger.”

Ceredigion County Council said that rolling road closures were arranged by Aberystwyth Town Council and the Royal British Legion.

Onlookers had to stop cars that made their way onto the route of Aberystwyth’s Remembrance Sunday Parade ()

The Town Council said it had not received any complaints regarding the event.

Cllr Paul Hinge, a member of Aberystwyth’s Royal British Legion and Ceredigion County Council’s Armed Forces Champion said that while the cars “did not interfere” with the parade “we were hoping that the Police would have a car the head of the parade as has been the case over the years.”

“They were not present to my view until the front half of the parade were well onto the Promenade and were stopped on the prom by Baravin,” Cllr Hinge said, “but vehicles did not impede our parade.”

Dyfed-Powys Police had not responded for comment at the time of going to press.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0