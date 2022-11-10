Safety concern after cars end up on parade route
Concerns have been raised over safety after onlookers who turned out to pay their respects during the Remembrance Sunday parade in Aberystwyth found themselves having to stop and pull over cars which made their way on to the route while the procession was ongoing, the Cambrian News has been told.
One witness said there was “absolutely no one stopping the traffic proceeding down Great Darkgate Street or along Pier Street” as the parade went on, leaving the cars to potentially “run headlong into the unprotected marchers.”
He said that “concerned onlookers” managed to stop seven cars, “but some cars still pressed on.”
Several cars that were convinced to stop parked on double yellows on North Parade, while “several more had to reverse back up Terrace Road in the chaos.”
The parade is usually headed by a police car, although that was not the case this year.
The witness said that the parade took the “long-established and well-known route” through the town for the parade – from the former Town Hall to the War Memorial.
“While the marchers of all ages did their bit; those responsible left them exposed to unchecked head on moving traffic,” he said.
“There were no barriers, no one stopping traffic at key points, and the limited police presence did nothing constructive and of value to alleviate the danger.”
Ceredigion County Council said that rolling road closures were arranged by Aberystwyth Town Council and the Royal British Legion.
The Town Council said it had not received any complaints regarding the event.
Cllr Paul Hinge, a member of Aberystwyth’s Royal British Legion and Ceredigion County Council’s Armed Forces Champion said that while the cars “did not interfere” with the parade “we were hoping that the Police would have a car the head of the parade as has been the case over the years.”
“They were not present to my view until the front half of the parade were well onto the Promenade and were stopped on the prom by Baravin,” Cllr Hinge said, “but vehicles did not impede our parade.”
Dyfed-Powys Police had not responded for comment at the time of going to press.
