Campaigners hoping to save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base from closure have spoken of their disappointment at the High Court’s decision to refuse an appeal hearing into its closure.
The statement is from The Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base Group, which also campaigned to save Caernarfon from closure.
In the statement, group members Cynthia Duce, Clive Duce, Cllr Joy Jones, Cllr Graham Breeze, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Russell George MS, Bob Benyon, Andy O’Regan, said: “It is deeply disappointing to hear the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse an appeal hearing into the closure of the Welshpool Air Ambulance base.
“This ruling marks the end of a long and passionate legal and public campaign to retain the vital emergency service in Mid Wales. Despite widespread public opposition, including thousands of petition signatures and packed community meetings, the legal avenues to challenge the decision made by NHS Wales’ Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) have now been exhausted.
“As part of the proposed changes, various ‘mitigation’ measures were announced, including additional road vehicles for areas of mid and north Wales. Whilst we don’t think these measures are in any way sufficient, we will be holding decision makers to account on their commitment that no bases would close until these additional road vehicles were in place.
“We want to pay tribute to the many individuals who fought tirelessly to challenge the closure of the mid Wales base, whether through petitions, fundraising, or public campaigning. This has been an extraordinary campaign and demonstrates the strength of feeling across our communities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.