Revised plans for the delayed new all through school in Machynlleth have been drawn up and will be presented at an event on Tuesday, 12 December.
The new 540-place school will be built at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s secondary school site to replace the current primary and secondary school buildings.
Powys County Council has been working on plans to build a new school for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen since 2017, but the project faced an unforeseen delay due to the collapse of the main contractor, Dawnus Construction Ltd.
The cost of the original plans also rose from £49 million to £66 million, making it unaffordable.
The scaled down plans will see the replacement building incorporate early years facilities, areas for primary, secondary and post-16 education, a community room, an additional learning needs centre, wellbeing areas as well as external areas and a 3G pitch.
A pre-application consultation for the proposed development is underway, which allows interested parties to comment on the plans before a planning application is submitted.
The full planning application for the project is likely to be submitted early next year.
As part of the consultation process, a drop-in session will be held at the school’s secondary campus on Tuesday, 12 December between 3.30pm and 7pm.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “The new building for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen will provide modern facilities for our pupils and teaching staff and help them to deliver an enjoyable and fulfilling education experience for everyone.
“These drop-in events provide a great opportunity for everyone in the school community and members of the public to view these exciting plans, which will transform education for learners in Powys.”