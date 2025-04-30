Applications for Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) for 2025-26 are now open.
EMA in Wales provides eligible learners aged 16 to 18 with £40 per week to help with education related costs such as transport, meals, and learning materials.
EMA is retained at a lower rate of £30 in Scotland and Northern Ireland and was ended in England in 2011.
The income thresholds for the scheme have been raised, with households with one dependent child eligible if their income is £23,400 or less, and households with two or more dependent children eligible if their income is £25,974 or less.
Minister for Higher Education Vikki Howells said: "EMA is a vital support system that helps young people continue their education without financial barriers.