An Aberystwyth school has raised £300 for Children in Need - with more to come!
On Tuesday, 7 November, Plascrug School PTA organised a Children in Need disco for the pupils.
Each child donated a £1 on entry for Children in Need, which included a drink, a cake kindly donated and baked by the parents/guardians, as well the option of free face painting.
It was very popular and there was a queue from the beginning of the disco at 4pm to the very end of the disco at 5.45pm! Pupils had a lovely time dancing, playing with their friends and taking part in various party games.
Thanks to the efforts of the community, £300 was raised for Children in Need.
On Friday, 17 November, which is Children in Need Day, all pupils are invited to come to school in their pyjamas or Pudsey-related clothing if they wish, for a donation to the charity.
The school would like to thank everyone who donated cakes, attended the event, painted faces, chaperoned, provided pupils with drinks and cakes and donated lights and balloons for the event.
