Council tax premiums for second homes and long-term empty properties in Powys will not rise in next year’s budget, it has been confirmed.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on 18 November, councillors received a report on the Council Tax base calculation for the 2026/2027 budget.
The council charges a 100 per cent premium on long-term empty properties which doubles the bill, and 75 per cent on periodically occupied dwellings which are second/holiday homes.
There had been talk by councillors during this year’s budget setting process that increases to the premiums would be discussed in the next budget setting round.
It was felt that having “lots” of second homes “is not really a benefit to our communities.”
Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman asked: “Would this be the time when we confirm, or not, any changes to the Council Tax premiums, or is it later on?”
Cllr Thomas said: “It’s too late to make any changes now to affect this year’s budget, as we would have to give significant notice.
“It’s something we will be looking at in the future.”
The Council Tax premiums were agreed by the previous Conservative/Independent administration in 2022 and came into force in April 2023.
The report explains there are 787 long-term empty properties and 1,476 periodically occupied properties, which is expected to contribute £4.7 million to the council next year.
This has gone up by 235 self-catering units transferring from Business Rates to Council Tax.
This is a consequence of failing to meet the new Welsh Government criteria over the number of days they are available or are let during the year.
According to the report these present “a risk” to the calculation, as they may transfer back into Business Rates if their appeal is successful or achieve the new criteria.
