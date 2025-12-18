Almost 100,000 extra outpatient appointments will have been delivered across Wales by the end of December, new figures have shown.
In June, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles announced £120m to help tackle waiting times.
This has seen tens of thousands of extra appointments delivered – including weekend slots – for patients throughout the country.
The funding is also helping provide 20,000 more cataract operations by March 2026.
The latest NHS performance figures show that in October, six health boards saw the total number of people waiting for treatment go down.
Swansea Bay has no patients waiting a year or more for their first outpatient appointment, while Powys and Hywel Dda have only one and six respectively.
There was a fall of 7.1 per cent in October compared to September in the number of people waiting longer than the target time for diagnostics.
October also saw 14,533 patients receiving the good news they did not have cancer.
The overall time the Welsh Ambulance Service waited to transfer people to staff at the hospital’s emergency department fell by nearly a third in November when compared with the same month last year.
Delays of over one hour were also down 30 per cent compared to November 2024.
The statistics come as urgent and emergency care services across Wales are seeing high demand.
With nearly 89,700 attendances, November 2025 saw the highest attendances to all emergency departments for any November on record.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: "Providing almost 100,000 extra appointments shows our commitment to getting people seen quicker - we know that’s what the public want.
"Health and social care staff will be working throughout the Christmas and New Year period, as always, and I want to thank them for their continued commitment to providing the best possible care."
