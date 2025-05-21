Secondary school attendance in Wales remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels and “continues to be an important national concern,” a report has found.
This week, Estyn published an updated version of its thematic report on attendance in secondary schools in Wales, building on the findings of the original January 2024 publication.
The updated report provides new insights drawn from recent inspection evidence, continued engagement with schools previously featured, newly visited schools that have improved attendance, and includes analysis of the latest national attendance data.
Recent unverified national data from Welsh Government, highlights that overall attendance for secondary schools has increased by 1.1 per cent points to 89 per cent, but this continues to be considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels and whilst attendance of secondary-aged pupils who are eligible for free school meals has also increased, it remains “concerningly low,” Estyn said.
Based on data from 2023-2024, secondary school pupils are missing on average, nearly 11 days of education more per year than they were before the pandemic.
Estyn warns that at the current rate of improvement, it would take over ten years for attendance rates to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Pupils from low-income backgrounds and living within the three-mile radius who do not qualify for free school transport face significant barriers to regular attendance.
Headteachers also told Estyn that Year 11 examinations and pupils wanting to revise at home also contributes to declining attendance rates despite improvements at the start of the year.
Owen Evans, Chief Inspector said: “Despite early signs of improvement, progress in tackling attendance issues is still too slow in a minority of schools.
“Support remains inconsistent across Wales, and limited data continues to hinder schools’ ability to evaluate impact and target action effectively.
“We’ve added new examples of successful approaches from schools and two further recommendations for Welsh Government, reinforcing the pressing need for a joined-up, national approach to improving attendance.
“It is clear that schools cannot tackle this issue alone.”