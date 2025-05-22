Arfon MS, Siân Gwenllian asks what support is available for Bangor University following the announcement that around 78 jobs will be cut in a bid to save £5.3m.
The Arfon MS said she had been contacted by concerned staff members.
In a direct question to Welsh Government, she called for a statement on how the government plans to secure long-term financial sustainability for the higher education sector.
The MS also asked what specific support could be offered to Bangor University in light of its current crisis.
In response, Welsh Government Minister Jane Hutt acknowledged the “widespread pressures” facing higher education institutions across Wales
She highlighted the importance of workforce involvement and trade union engagement in the consultation process.
During the Senedd debate, on Tuesday, 20 May, Mrs Gwenllian asked “for a statement from the government about plans to create long-term financial sustainability for the higher education sector, outlining what support is available for Bangor University in the face of the current crisis?”
A consultation process across the university will run until 13 June.
“A number of staff members have already contacted me, and I will be discussing each and every concern with the vice-chancellor,” the MS added.
“I’ve stated clearly that we need to avoid compulsory redundancies altogether.
“It’s quite clear the higher education sector as a whole is facing major challenges, so I ask for a statement on that as well as regarding possible support for Bangor.”
Jane Hutt had replied: “It’s really important and, I’m afraid, also not just in terms of the situation that’s emerging in Bangor, but for higher education across Wales.
“And, of course, perhaps the most focus has been on Cardiff University, but clearly the pressures on higher education institutions across Wales have been considerable and are now coming to the fore in terms of these proposals.”