Ceredigion County Council will hold a meeting in secret this week over plans to buy another “strategic asset”.
At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 2 June, members will be asked to discuss plans “for the acquisition of a new strategic asset for Ceredigion County Council”.
No details are given of what the potential asset is, how much it would cost, or what it would be used for.
A report put before members said that “the purchase of the asset, if approved, would be through grant funding already held for service improvement.”
It also adds that “the asset would form part of a wider development and service improvement opportunity.”
The discussions will be held behind closed doors due to “commercial sensitivity”.
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