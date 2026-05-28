Ceredigion grant funding has helped employ staff to ease hospital patient flow.
A report to be put before Ceredigion council’s Cabinet on 2 June, gives an update on the Joint Collaborative Approach to West Wales Region Patient Flow out of Hospital report.
The Cabinet report said: “Ceredigion County Council has secured grant funding to employ two Social Workers and a Senior Practitioner based full-time at Bronglais and Glangwili Hospitals that would be embedded in the hospital system, attending multidisciplinary team meetings creating a whole team approach, and beginning meaningful conversations and managing the expectations of patients and their families from the outset.”
A follow-up report will be presented to the Healthier Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee “at an appropriate time.”
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