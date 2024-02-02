The number of senior staff at Aberystwyth University earning more than £100,000 has stayed at 11 but their salaries have risen, accounts show.
In 2021/22, 11 members of staff at the university earned over £100,000, with six in the range of £100,000 to £105,000; one each from £105,000 to £110,000 and £110,000 to £115,000; two earning between £120,000 and £125,000 and the vice-chancellor taking home between £140,000 and £145,000.
For 2023, just one of those staff members has stayed in the £100,000 to £105,000 range, with five moving to the £105,000 to £110,000 range.
Vice-chancellor pay fell for 2023 to between £135,000 and £140,000.
While staff salaries grew, staff numbers at the university also grew, accounts show.
Staff numbers for 2022/23 reached 1,437 – up 11 from the previous year.