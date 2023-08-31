A rededication service will take place in Borth this Sunday for a sailor who drowned in 1917.
This Sunday, 3 September at 11.15am, St. Matthews Church, Borth will hold its usual morning service, followed by a rededication service for Able Seaman Frederick Dyer, who drowned at sea on 11 October 1917 following the accidental ramming of HM Yacht Kethailes.
He was buried in the churchyard with two other unidentified sailors whose bodies had been recovered from Ynyslas beach.
Everyone is welcome to attend this service.