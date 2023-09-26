Several 20mph road signs have been vandalised across Ceredigion - even some that were in place long before speed limit changes last week.
The Cambrian News reported on Monday how the 20mph signs in Cribyn had been cut down twice in the space of a week, with the vandals using an angle grinder to chop the signs down.
On Tuesday morning, one Llandysul resident got in touch with the Cambrian News to say that nearly all the 20mph signs in the area had been spraypainted blue overnight.
Justine Dodd said: "We’ve noticed that almost every one of the new 20mph signs into Llandysul have been spray painted blue overnight.
"The signs were un-marked last night at around 7pm, and we discovered the ‘paintwork’ at around 8.30am this morning!"
Ceredigion County Council says it is aware of acts of vandalism to new 20mph speed limit signage at several locations across the county.
A council spokesperson said: "These include on the approaches to primary schools, and along routes regularly used by pedestrians, suggesting a disregard for the safety and wellbeing of school children, residents, pedestrians and other road users by those responsible.
"Vandalism of signage is a criminal offence, and so Council officers are liaising with Dyfed Powys Police on the matter.
"Also of concern is that in some instances signs, posts and concrete foundations have been left in public highway at night which could lead to vehicular damage and increased risk of personal injury.
"Reports are also now being received of speeding vehicles at locations where signs have been vandalised, some where residents have previously expressed concerns over vehicle speeds and requested a lower speed limit.
"The additional cost of repairs/replacement of signage will be funded from public money."
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed it had been notified by Ceredigion County Council of several incidents of criminal damage or attempted criminal damage to 20mph signs.
A police spokesperson added: "We also received reports from members of the public.
"These include two calls shortly after midnight on 23 September, in Pentrellwyn, a driver attempting to dig up and remove a 20mph road sign, causing damage to a parked car in the process.
"We also had a call on 24 September reporting damage to a sign in Rhydowen.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.