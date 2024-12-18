LOCAL campaigners and an MP have spoken of their shock and disappointment after it was announced women born in the 1950s would not receive compensation over pension changes.
The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign group say that 3.6 million women born in the 1950s were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age to bring them into line with men.
In 1995, the government increased the pension age for women from 60 to 65, phasing in the change between 2010 and 2020.
An independent review recommended those affected should be paid compensation, at a total cost of £36 billion.
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake raised the issue at Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday and was told by Keir Starmer that the government could not afford to pay compensation.
Mr Starmer said: "Between 2005 and 2007 there was, I think, a 28-month delay in letters to women born in the 1950s about changes to pension age.
"That was unacceptable and it was right that the government apologised for that.
"In 2011 the former chancellor George Osborne accelerated those changes with very little notice, that equally was unacceptable and Labour opposed it at the time.
"It is a serious issue, it is a complex issue, the research shows, as he [Lake] knows, that 90% of those impacted knew about the changes that were taking place.
"And I'm afraid to say that taxpayers simply can't afford the tens of billions of pounds in compensation when the evidence shows that 90% of those impacted did know about it, that's because of the state of our economy."
Reacting, Mr Lake said: "It is deeply disappointing that the Government has rejected calls for compensation for 1950s-born women affected by state pension age changes. The Prime Minister and members of his Government expressed their support while in opposition so for them to now turn their backs on these women is a profound betrayal of trust.
"The financial and emotional toll of this injustice cannot be overstated, and I will continue to press the Government to reconsider their stance and deliver the fairness and justice these women so desperately deserve."
Prominent Ceredigion WASPI campaigner, Pamela Judge, said she was shocked by the announcement.
She said: "Over the past few years, key Labour figures have pledged support for our campaign.
"This is a real about turn.
"We will continue to campaign because we know an awful lot of MPs do support us and do think we should have a compensation scheme set up.
"We hope they will press for a proper debate and vote.
"The ombudsman report which recommended compensation was intended to be laid before parliament
"We hope MPs will manage to secure a debate.
"The ombudsman as an independent found the government was guilty of maladministration but they are refusing to do anything about it."