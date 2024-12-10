A report published by Estyn considers how well schools, settings, and local authorities are implementing and embedding aspects of the Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (ALNET) and the accompanying ALN Code.
The report, The additional learning needs system: Progress of schools, settings and local authorities in supporting pupils with additional learning needs, highlights the strong commitment and resilience of staff in schools, settings, and local authorities in supporting pupils with ALN.
However, it also points to inconsistencies in how effectively reforms have been implemented and the challenges faced by stakeholders.
This report builds on findings from Estyn’s recent thematic review, The new additional learning needs system.
Findings show that where ALN reform has been implemented successfully, many pupils are making suitable progress from their starting points. Schools and settings with an inclusive culture focused well on the learning and well-being of all pupils.
The role of the Additional Learning Needs Co-ordinator (ALNCo) was particularly impactful when integrated into senior leadership teams, where they contributed strategically to improving provision and outcomes for pupils with ALN.
Despite progress, the report identifies significant challenges.
These include: Variability in the quality of local authority guidance for inclusive teaching and learning; inconsistent interpretation of the ALN Code, particularly in the development of Individual Development Plans (IDPs); and limited equitable support for Welsh-medium ALN provision due to recruitment and resource challenges
The report also recognises positive developments in funded non-maintained early years settings. Early Years Additional Learning Needs Officers (EYALNLOs) were found to provide timely and effective support for younger children with emerging or identified ALN.
Owen Evans, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, said: "It is encouraging to see the dedication of school staff and local authorities in implementing ALN reform.
“However, our findings show that more needs to be done to ensure consistency and equity in provision, especially for Welsh-medium learners and in clarifying the application of the ALN Code.
"We hope this report will support schools, local authorities, and the Welsh Government in building on the positive practices identified and addressing the remaining challenges, particularly in strengthening inclusive education across all settings.”
The report includes recommendations for school leaders, local authorities, and the Welsh Government. It highlights effective practices and provides suggestions for improving ALN provision, including strengthening professional learning, enhancing Welsh-medium support, and improving quality assurance processes.