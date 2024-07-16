Freedom Leisure, who run leisure facilities on behalf of Powys County Council, have declined to comment over claims eight swimming pools in the county could be at risk.
Powys County Councillor Liberal Democrat Raiff Devlin has claimed the potential closures were discussed at a briefing for town and community councils in Crickhowell.
Freedom Leisure were asked whether they had been told by the council that eight swimming pools are under threat of closure.
A spokesman for Freedom Leisure said: “We won’t be making any comment at this time.”
A review into leisure facilities was prompted by the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs which saw utility bills for running the centres jump up massively towards the end of 2022.
Freedom Leisure has said that they had worked to bring their energy costs down.
In Powys, leisure centres cost around £3 million per year to run.
A Powys council spokesman said: “No decisions have been made.
“The council is currently forecasting a funding shortfall of more than £18 million for the next financial year with that figure rising to £64 million or more over the next three years.
“We can’t afford to continue delivering our services in the same way.”