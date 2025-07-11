Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners – the international mark of a quality park or green space.
Menter Silian’s gardening group has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Winning the Green Flag Award has been a real source of pride for our whole community.
“It recognises not only the beauty and quality of our green space, but also the dedication, teamwork, and care that go into maintaining it every day.
“This space has become a lifeline for so many who live here — a place to breathe, connect, and feel a sense of belonging.
“From children playing and families gathering, to older residents finding peace and companionship, it’s had a lasting, positive impact on local lives.
“We’re deeply grateful for the Green Flag and hopeful to continue flying it as a symbol of what’s possible when communities and green spaces thrive together.”
County Councillor Eryl Evans added that “winning the coveted Green Flag Award for the third time was testament to the commitment and hard work put in by those living in the village.”
223 community managed green spaces across the country have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.
Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieved Green Flag Community status.”
