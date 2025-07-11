Commenting on her new appointment, Manon Ceridwen James said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the team at the Cathedral to address the current challenges and to ensure a hopeful and sustainable future. The people of Bangor, and indeed the people of the diocese who look to the Cathedral as a mother church, deserve a Cathedral which embodies all that is good about the city and the diocese. I will be working hard to rebuild trust in the mission and ministry of the Cathedral.