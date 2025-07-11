Bangor Cathedral has a new Dean, and they come from Nefyn.
Canon Dr Manon Ceridwen James takes up the role from September.
Manon, who grew up in Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula, is currently Dean for Initial Ministerial Training at the St Padarn’s Institute. The Dean Designate has a close relationship with Bangor Cathedral, having been ordained Deacon there in 1994 and priest in 1997.
Manon brings with her a wealth of experience in leadership and ministry in a Welsh context, having been involved with training for ministry in the Church in Wales since 2005. As well as her extensive parish experience, throughout her ministry she has held various senior leadership roles, including Diocesan Director of Ordinands and Director of Ministry. As a Welsh speaker, her media work includes regular contributions to BBC Radio Cymru as well as BBC Radio Wales programmes.
The appointment comes at a significant time for the Cathedral as it begins the process of reform and renewal following an episcopal visitation. In October 2024, in response to concerns brought to his attention, the then Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, commissioned a visitation of Bangor Cathedral and a review by Thirtyone:eight, an external body specialising in safeguarding advice in church settings. The reports included recommendations for improvement, one of which was to appoint a new Dean as soon as possible.
The recruitment process for the new cathedral Dean began with a consultation to gather views from congregation members. This consultation identified key requirements for the role, including fluency in Welsh, proven pastoral skills, spiritual maturity, and experience in governance and management. Bishop of Bangor Andrew John removed himself from the process and handed the chair to Assistant Bishop of Bangor David Morris.
As part of the selection procedure, candidates held conversations with staff and volunteers from the cathedral and ministry area. The interview panel consisted of eight people, both lay and ordained members, who reached a unanimous decision on the appointment. An external interviewer, Dean Shane Forster, Dean of Armagh Cathedral, participated in the process to provide additional expertise. A HR professional was present throughout to maintain fairness and transparency in the proceedings.
Commenting on her new appointment, Manon Ceridwen James said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the team at the Cathedral to address the current challenges and to ensure a hopeful and sustainable future. The people of Bangor, and indeed the people of the diocese who look to the Cathedral as a mother church, deserve a Cathedral which embodies all that is good about the city and the diocese. I will be working hard to rebuild trust in the mission and ministry of the Cathedral.
“I am excited to be building on the good work already going on quietly in every aspect of the life and ministry of the Cathedral and Eglwys y Groes Maesgeirchen from the inspiring worship to the food bank. There is a group of hard working and committed people already demonstrating God’s love for the city in Bangor and it will be a privilege for me to serve them and lead them, in God’s strength.”
Welcoming Manon back to Bangor, Bishop David Morris said: “This appointment is excellent news for the Cathedral and the Diocese of Bangor. Manon secured the confidence of the interview panel and others involved in the process to be the next Dean of Bangor and Ministry Area Leader of Bro Deiniol, to lead the Cathedral and Ministry Area into the next phase of its life.
“Manon is coming home, and she does so with her vast experience and gifts. We look forward to welcoming her back to the diocese and to her important contribution as a senior leader.”
Senior Bishop of the Church in Wales and Bishop of St Asaph Gregory Cameron said: "I am very pleased to welcome Manon to the post of Dean of Bangor. Manon is of Wales and of Bangor, root and branch, and she brings considerable flair and talent to her post. This marks a downpayment for the future which the diocese wishes to build, and her appointment has my full support."
Professor Medwin Hughes, Chair of the Representative Body and Chair of the Bangor Cathedral Oversight Board said: “I congratulate Dr Manon Ceridwen James on her appointment as the next Dean of Bangor and look forward to working with her as she leads the Cathedral community into the next season of its life together.”
Archdeacon of Bangor and Chair of Bangor Cathedral Chapter, David Parry, said: “I am absolutely thrilled by Manon’s appointment. So many contributors to our consultation called for a Dean of her calibre, experience and personal qualities. Manon will be warmly welcomed as she ‘comes home’ to Bangor.
“We have been rebuilding patiently after a challenging time in the Cathedral’s life. Manon’s leadership will bring encouragement and hope to that vital work.”
Speaking on behalf of the Church in Wales College of Cathedral Deans, Dean Nigel Williams said: “We are delighted that Manon has been appointed the next Dean of Bangor and we look forward to welcoming and supporting her in her new role. Manon brings a wealth of experience and gifts with her which will a blessing to Bangor cathedral as well as the other cathedrals in Wales.”
Canon Professor Jeremy Duff, Principal of St Padarn’s Institute said: “Manon has had a transformative impact on St Padarn’s over the seven years that she has been Dean for Initial Ministerial Training, as a wise colleague, an inspiring teacher, and a diligent, compassionate pastor.
“We are delighted that she has been appointed as Dean of Bangor, and will be praying for her, the cathedral and the diocese as she takes up this new ministry.”
Commenting as an external interviewer involved in the process, Dean Shane Forster said: “It was a privilege to be involved in the discernment process to appoint a new Dean and Ministry Area Leader for Bro Deiniol. The proceedings were conducted in a transparent, dignified and straightforward manner and following candid conversation, reflection and prayer, it was the unanimous decision of the panel to recommend Manon for appointment to the role. She is an experienced cleric, an academic, writer and poet but also a wife, mother and football fan! Someone with a real emotional attachment to Bangor.
"Manon is not afraid of a challenge and will grasp the opportunity to bring healing, reconciliation and hope to the Cathedral and Ministry Area. I send Manon prayerful best wishes as she takes on this very important role at this critical juncture in the life of the church in Bangor”.
Manon was born in Glanaman, Carmarthenshire, and grew up in Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula. She studied for a Humanities degree (including Religious Studies, Sociology and Women's Studies) at the University of South Wales, Pontypridd, where she explored her vocation to ordained ministry while working at Coleg Trefeca, a Presbyterian conference centre.
She was accepted for training at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, where she studied theology at the University through Selwyn College. Manon was ordained deacon at Bangor Cathedral in 1994 and in 1997 was one of the first women to be ordained priest at a special service in the Cathedral.
Manon has been involved with training for ministry in the Church in Wales since 2005, teaching practical theology, leading worship, preaching and adult education.
She completed a postgraduate certificate in Adult Education and Theological Reflection with Chester University in 2008 and earned a PhD from Birmingham University in 2015.
Manon has written two books, Women, Identity and Religion in Wales: theology, poetry, story and a poetry collection Notes from a Eucharistic Life. She has contributed chapters to several academic books on topics including women's faith, Welsh identity, domestic violence, and theology. She is currently co-editing a book titled Welsh Theology: Historical, Contextual and Practical Perspectives for publication in 2026.
Manon is a contributor to the SPCK assemblies.org.uk website and has published school assemblies in two SPCK publications. Her poetry has appeared in various magazines and journals including Poetry Wales, Poetry Scotland and Practical Theology.
Manon is a regular contributor to BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales programmes, including Bwrw Golwg, Munud i Feddwl, Yr Oedfa and All Things Considered. On television, she has contributed to S4C's Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol. She has occasionally shared her views as a member of the Red Wall (Wales’ football fans) on Welsh radio programmes in both Welsh and English, such as Ar y Marc. Manon served as consultant for the S4C television drama "Parch" written by Fflur Dafydd.
In her spare time, Manon enjoys attending football matches and comedy events with her husband Dylan, (Group Financial Controller at Bangor University) and has even performed standup comedy in the past. They also enjoy music concerts, festivals and travelling.
