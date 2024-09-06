Outbreaks of heavy rain are expected across south Ceredigion today.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for rain in place for parts of the county and areas of southern England and southern Wales until midnight tonight.
Heavy rain will be persistent for some and may be particularly heavy in a few places. Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday. In addition, rain may well be accompanied by thunderstorms at times, mainly across the north of the warning area. This heavy rain follows on from a wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts. There is also the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of the south over the weekend.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a slight chance of damage from lightning strikes, most likely across the north of the warning area and a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.