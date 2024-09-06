Heavy rain will be persistent for some and may be particularly heavy in a few places. Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday. In addition, rain may well be accompanied by thunderstorms at times, mainly across the north of the warning area. This heavy rain follows on from a wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts. There is also the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of the south over the weekend.