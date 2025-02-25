The Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions are encouraging others across the country to join them on St David’s Day to take a stand against the Welsh Government’s proposed ‘tourism tax’.
The organisation hopes that flying tourism flags at half mast and attractions closing for the day on Saturday, March 1 will show the support against the Vistor Levy bill that has been put forward.
Last December the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) held a one day strike, and closed their attractions in protest at what they have labelled ‘anti-tourism’ policies being pursued by the Labour Welsh Government.
This St David’s Day on March 1 will mark the next stage in the WAVA campaign to make the Welsh Government change direction.
However, this time other sectors of the tourism industry are joining the fight including the Professional Association of Self Caterers in Wales, and North Wales Tourism.
Ashford Price WAVA spokesperson said: “On March 1 we are asking tourism colleagues to lower their flags to half mast to symbolise that Welsh Government laws are damaging tourism, and are being interpreted in some quarters as being anti-visitor which does not help Welsh tourism.
“WAVA members will again be closing their premises, and or lowering flags on March 1. These actions are to signify their dismay at falling tourist numbers, the 182 issue, and the proposed tourism tax.
Mr Price who runs Dan Yr Ogof Caves continued: “Welsh people will be the ones most affected by the proposed Welsh Government’s tourism tax as 60% of all the accommodation booked in Wales is booked by Welsh people, for their Welsh holidays.
“Thus, even though they live in Wales, and want to support Welsh tourism, the Welsh Government is going to tax them for doing so!
“Also, I don’t think Welsh people realise, that their infants, and even babies will pay this tax if they stay in tents, caravans, hotels, or self-catering cottages that are in Wales.”
Jim Jones, CEO of North Wales tourism said: “Over time, the policies of the Welsh Government have had a devastating impact on our sector, rendering many businesses struggling and unviable.
“Despite repeated efforts to engage through normal channels, our concerns have been ignored. As a result, we are escalating our opposition and calling on businesses to join us in a symbolic gesture of lowering flags to half-mast, reflecting the profound damage to what was once one of Wales' most stable and economically significant sectors.”
Alistair Handyside MBE, Executive Chair of PASC UK, added: “Hospitality businesses of all kinds in Wales have faced a tsunami of regulatory and tax interventions over the last three years.
“It is vital that there is an urgent review of the impact of all these measures, and that has to take the form of a cumulative impact assessment. Many businesses are at breaking point, with mental health issues rife across the sector.
“We support the call to fly flags at half-mast to reflect the strength of feeling across so many small businesses.”