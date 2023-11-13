WINDS of up to 77mph have been recorded along the Welsh coast as Storm Debi sweeps across the country.
A yellow warning for strong winds is currently in place until 6pm today with 21 flood alerts across Wales as the fourth storm of the season heads in.
The video above was the scene on south beach in Aberystwyth this morning with 24 flood alerts currently in place across Wales.
Storm Debi has led to the cancellation of trains between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
According to Transport for Wales, sea flooding between the two towns has blocked the line with disruption expected until 11am.
Winds of 77mph have been recorded in Aberdaron.
The storm will head north throughout the day according to the Met Office.
The Met Office adds that Storm Debi has developed, in part, because of a very strong jet stream crossing the Atlantic.
The core of the jet stream is currently located to the south of the UK.
This strong jet stream is responsible for the very unsettled period of weather we are currently experiencing. Further areas of low pressure are forecast to develop and affect the UK during the coming week.