Taxi journeys in Powys could cost more if new council proposals are agreed.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on 11 June, councillors received a report on the “taxi tariff review.”
The fee increases will go to a future meeting of the cabinet for a decision.
Licensing officer Tom Goldsmith explained: “The report is on the proposed increase to taxi and hackney carriage fare rates; it’s for advice and to let committee know as a full report will be coming to cabinet in the coming weeks.
“We intend to propose an increase to the fees as they have not been increased since 2022.
“Since then, significant things have happened relating to the cost-of-living crisis, and the war in Iran which has pushed fuel prices up for everyone especially hitting our taxi drives hardest.”
He explained that the council had been told by “numerous” taxi firms in Powys saying that they are struggling to keep afloat due to the rising costs.
Mr Goldsmith said: “We feel it’s important to do what we can to support them given that Powys is a rural county and we have lots of people who rely on hackney carriages to get out and about.
“The tariffs will go up by approximately 35 pence a mile and there are subsequent increase for night time rates and tariffs that are charged at special events such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
“They are in line with inflation and should help the taxi trade without putting an onerous burden on the people who use them.”
The report shows that waiting time tariffs are set to go up during the day from 20 pence to 30 pence a minute.
Once a decision is taken – a 14-day consultation will take place on the finalised proposals.
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