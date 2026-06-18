Many people have heard of adoption and fostering, but more probably won’t have heard of Shared Lives Carers who share their homes, communities and family lives with adults of varying needs.
Shared Lives Carers support adults with learning disabilities, mental health needs, autism, dementia, and older age-related support spanning from short breaks, respite care and day support to long-term care.
Matthew Stapleton from Powys has lived with his carers Silla and Edwards for 20 years, and said about his setup: “We’re a very open, honest family here, we always talk [things] through.
“We listen to each other and make sure we do the right things.
“If we have disagreements, we just end up laughing and joking about it because some of it is so silly.
“What’s important to me is my independence and just to be myself.”
To celebrate their carers as part of Shared Lives Week 2026, Powys County Council hosted a nature-inspired day on 16 June in the Elan Valley, including art sessions, bird feeder making and a gentle forest walk.
Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, said: “Shared Lives carers play a vital role in supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, offering not just care but genuine companionship, stability and kindness.
“It’s important that we recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution they make every day.
“Events like these are a wonderful opportunity to come together, say thank you, and highlight the positive difference Shared Lives makes across Powys.”
The Shared Lives programme is an alternative to traditional care, matching adults who need support with approved carers, who recieve a financial allowance, ongoing training and support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.