Forecasters have issued a fresh weather warning for ice across much of Wales tonight.
Sub zero temperatures overnight have led to widespread frost and a dusting of snow, leading to slippery condition on Thursday morning.
The Met Office has warned that the temperature is set to remain below freezing and scattered wintry showers may lead to some ice patches and travel disruption on Friday morning.
A yellow warning has been issued for between 4pm Thursday and 10am Friday, stating: "Scattered wintry showers on Thursday evening will slowly fade overnight, leading to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.
"Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation."
The freezing conditions led to a number of school closures.
In Ceredigion, Ysgol Penllwyn in Capel Bangor and Ysgol Mynach in Pontarfynach are closed today due to the cold weather.
12 schools in Gwynedd as shut.
These are Ysgol Bro Idris in Dinas Mawddwy and Dolgellau, Ysgol Edwmnd Prys in Gellilydan, Ysgol Ffridd y Llyn in Bala, Ysgol Cefn Coch in Penrhyndeudraeth, Ysgol Nebo, Ysgol Talysarn, Ysgol Brynaerau in Pontllyfni, Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes, Ysgol Pennal, Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas Corris and Ysgol Hafod Lon in Penrhyndeudraeth.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said, “Another very cold night is expected tonight with temperatures dipping as low as -16°C where we have lying snow in Scotland and northern England. Temperatures will also be well below freezing across much of the UK so there is a continued risk of ice overnight and through Friday morning’s rush hour.
“Milder air will attempt to move into the UK from the southwest on Friday morning, heralding the end of this impactful cold spell.
“Increasing cloud and light rain, perhaps preceded by a little snow, will begin to affect northwestern then northern parts of the UK through the weekend. Here, temperatures will be back to around average by Sunday, and on Monday it’ll be much milder, with temperatures reaching double digits in Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland”.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “On Sunday and through Monday south-westerly winds will bring some rain and much milder temperature across the northern UK. With milder temperatures and rain moving in, a rapid thaw of lying snow could cause a few issues. Further south it will remain colder and dry for longer and here freezing fog could cause some problems on Saturday.
“Looking further ahead high pressure will bring more settled conditions to most of the UK through next week, occasional fronts will glance the northwest of Scotland bringing rain at times and breezier conditions, but it will remain mild.”