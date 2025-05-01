Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways, crowned Best Attraction at the National Tourism Awards for Wales in March, will hold an event next month for anyone interested in building their own model railway at home.
The two-day Model Railway Show and workshop will be held on 17 and18 May, from 10am to 4pm both days, at Y Ganolfan Community Centre, High Street, Porthmadog.
Stunning railway layouts created by local modellers will be on show and demonstrations from experienced modellers that range from creating buildings to tracks and wagons.
The aim is to give all aspiring modellers the skills to take home and create a simple model railway layout of their own.