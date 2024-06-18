As west Wales Swifties make their way to Cardiff tonight for the popstar's sell-out concert, a local distillery has created a cocktail to mark the occasion.
In the Welsh Wind is celebrating the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to Cardiff today (Tuesday) by launching a special Welsh twist on the star’s favourite cocktail.
Those lucky enough to have secured tickets are in for a treat from Taylor's sensational performance in the Welsh capital tonight.
Even those unable to attend the concert can share in the celebration of her visit with the specially crafted cocktail by In the Ceredigion distillery.
The team at the distillery, located near Cardigan, has created an exclusive version of her favourite cocktail - the French Blonde - with a distinctly Welsh twist.
The Welsh Blonde cocktail is set to become the toast of the town, combining the elegance of the classic drink with the rich flavours of Welsh gin. In the Welsh Wind says the cocktail embodies the spirit of Wales and the glamour of Taylor Swift.
The Welsh Blonde features In the Welsh Wind Signature Style gin, elderflower cordial, freshly squeezed red grapefruit juice, Lillet Blanc aperitif wine and two shakes of lemon juice.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Taylor Swift to Cardiff and wanted to honour her visit in a way that truly represents our local heritage,” said Ellen Wakelam, In the Welsh Wind Distillery co-founder.
“Personally, I’m a huge fan and can’t wait to see her show in Cardiff. Our Welsh Blonde cocktail is a celebration of the vibrant flavours of Wales, combined with the elegance of Taylor’s favourite drink. We hope it adds an extra sparkle to her stay and to all her fans enjoying the concert.”
Locally distilled In the Welsh Wind Signature Style gin adds a robust, aromatic base to the cocktail, embodying the spirit of Wales. The elderflower cordial brings a fragrant and floral sweetness, capturing the essence of the Welsh countryside in June.
Not typically Welsh, red grapefruit offers a zesty and refreshing citrus note, perfectly balancing the drink's sweetness. Staying true to the Welsh Blonde’s roots, French aperitif wine Lillet Blanc adds a touch of sophistication and depth and lemon juice enhances the vibrant flavours of the serve with a subtle tartness.
To prepare the Welsh Blonde, shake the ingredients until the cocktail shaker is almost too cold to touch - about 15 to 20 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass or a short tumbler, then garnish with a grapefruit peel for a final touch of elegance.
Taylor Swift's favourite cocktail with a Welsh twist
To prepare your own Welsh Blonde:
Serves 1
50ml In the Welsh Wind Signature Style gin,
25ml Elderflower cordial
75ml freshly squeezed red grapefruit juice,
25ml Lillet Blanc
2 shakes of lemon juice