Television show helps local women get FFIT

TWO Ceredigion women who took part in a seven-week fitness programme on S4C have lost almost four stone in the process.

The leaders of the FFIT Cymru health series, which has aired on S4C for the last seven weeks, have achieved stunning results as combined, the participants have lost more than 10 stone in weight and transformed their health.

After following FFIT Cymru’s special food and exercise plans, the five leaders have made significant progress in terms of fitness, nutrition and overall health, including completing the FFIT Cymru Parkrun 5K challenge after six weeks of the journey.

The leaders were guided by the series’ three experts, trainee dietitian and former Great British Bake off star, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, fitness instructor Rae Carpenter and psychologist Dr Ioan Rees.

Dr Ioan said: “They did brilliantly. It’s a different mental challenge for everyone - there are ups and there are downs, both of which are equally important on the journey. I think we’ve seen progress in all five and what they’ve done is discover their own ability to improve.”

Having suffered with long covid during the previous lockdown, 58-year-old Wendy Thomas from Aberystwyth, wanted to rediscover her enjoyment of exercise.

And she has certainly done that, clocking the most number of steps over the seven weeks – a staggering 770,326 in total. Over that time, she has lost two stone and one pound, and lost 29 inches off her body. Wendy said: “When I started, I never thought I would be where I am now. It has been such an amazing experience, which has been difficult at times, but I never thought the plan would have worked as it did. I’m so proud and I can’t believe what I’ve achieved in this short time. FFIT Cymru has saved me. I wasn’t living my life before, but now I am and I want to carry on this way.”

Ruth Roberts, 40, who is originally from Talybont, but now lives in Abercynon, lives with her fiancé Alex and has been a member of the CDF Runners running club committee for many years, but now she has the confidence to run with the club too and has signed up to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon in October.

She has lost a stone and six pounds in weight and 23 inches off her body in the process.

Ruth said: “This has changed my life. To think back to how I thought of myself at first, I don’t think like that now. I have just turned around completely. I can do it now, I know I can do it. Ruth is back. I love myself now. I’ve lost weight and I’m much healthier now and I feel like I can do anything.”