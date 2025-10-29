The Royal British Legion have revealed the timetable for its annual service and Remembrane Parade in Machynlleth.
The mid Wales town will pause to remember the fallen at the Cenotaph on Sunday, 9 November.
There will also be a short service in St. Peter’s Church at 10.15am.
The parade starts at 10.45 followed by the Act of Remembrance at 11.am, with the Royal British Legion saying that all are welcome.
As a result of the parade, there will be a temporary closure of the A487 Heol Penrallt from 10.45 -11.15 to allow it to take place.
