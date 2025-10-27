Visitors can learn practical solutions for sustainable living at this half-term’s Centre for Alternative Open Day.
The free open day at the Machynlleth environmental education centre invites families and individuals to explore sustainability in action, promising workshops, demonstrations and guided tours.
Taking place on Saturday 1 November, the visitors centre will be open to the public again for the day, where they will be able to explore one of Europe’s leading centres for green learning and research.
For the young (or young at heart), there will be seasonal crafts for all aged children, whilst anyone with green fingers can learn how to garden in harmony with nature.
Visitors will be able to learn about natural construction techniques such as rammed earth building and be encouraged in sessions to imagine positive futures of a sustainable world.
There will also be green woodworking demonstrations showcasing traditional skills in action, and guided tours of the CAT gardens, woodlands and eco-buildings.
There will also be a chance to learn about the future plans for the centre.
Local residents may be especially interested to learn about the imminent redevelopments at the site - there will be a talk and display showcasing the Cynefin project, the multi-million pound Mid Wales Growth Deal funded redevelopment, which was given the go-ahead this June.
Eileen Kinsman, Co-CEO at CAT, said: “CAT Open Days are a wonderful way to share our work with the local community and visitors.
“Whether you’re passionate about the environment, curious about sustainable living, or simply looking for a great day out, there’s something for everyone.”
The day runs from 10am to 4pm, and no booking is required.
Visitors are encouraged to travel sustainably where possible, with the T2 bus stopping outside CAT and bike parking available on site.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.