The first-ever BorthFest is coming this bank holiday weekend with music, art, crafts, talks and film.
From 24-27th May the coastal village will be a hub of activity to bring together and celebrate the residents' creativity.
BorthFest writes: “‘Borth is a much loved, unique, inspirational location, it attracts creative, free-thinking individuals to live here and visit.
“BorthFest aims to focus on what already exists here, bringing together art, music, film and storytelling, to produce novel events to be shared over the course of a long weekend.”
On Friday things will kick off with ‘True Tales’ hosted at the Star of the Sea, a Borth literary storytelling performance.
On Saturday Ben Irurzun from Interior Design Masters will open the festival with a ribbon cutting at 1pm.
Saturday will see a music workshop by artistic director Peter Wiegold, a screening of Hinterland plus Q and A with co-creator of the series Ed Thomas, a sun print photography workshop, and a panelled debate about ‘art and the people from the ground up’. On Sunday there will be a craft fair 10-4pm at Borth Community Hall, plus a drawing workshop by fine art printmaker Stuart Evans, a mobile graphic novel reading room, sashiko - a visible mending workshop by artist Jacq Brill, and music by Borth band the Refreshers at the Victoria Inn.
Monday will see a children's craft session ‘art in the meadow’ and a sunset painting experience.
Across the weekend open studios will be available to visit and ‘The Chair’ exhibition will show at Star of the Sea, created by the dementia-friendly group at Borth Community Hub, also featuring works by pupils at Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa.
Borth’s Scarecrow Festival will also be taking place across the weekend, where households can join the competition by creating wild and wacky scarecrows in the theme of ‘heroes and heroines’ to place outside their homes.
Full weekend programmes are available at Borth Nisa and Premier Stores.