Saturday will see a music workshop by artistic director Peter Wiegold, a screening of Hinterland plus Q and A with co-creator of the series Ed Thomas, a sun print photography workshop, and a panelled debate about ‘art and the people from the ground up’. On Sunday there will be a craft fair 10-4pm at Borth Community Hall, plus a drawing workshop by fine art printmaker Stuart Evans, a mobile graphic novel reading room, sashiko - a visible mending workshop by artist Jacq Brill, and music by Borth band the Refreshers at the Victoria Inn.